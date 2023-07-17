Activity-Dependent Transcriptional Program in NGN2+ Neurons Enriched for Genetic Risk for Brain-Related Disorders.

Converging evidence from large-scale genetic and postmortem studies highlight the role of aberrant neurotransmission and genetic regulation in brain-related disorders. However, identifying neuronal activity-regulated transcriptional programs in the human brain and how changes contribute to disease remain challenging.

To better understand how the activity-dependent regulome contributes to risk for brain-related disorders, we profiled the transcriptomic and epigenomic changes following neuronal depolarization in human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC)-derived glutamatergic neurons (NGN2) from six schizophrenia patients and five controls.

Multi-omic data integration associated global patterns of chromatin accessibility with gene expression and identified enhancer-promoter interactions in glutamatergic neurons. Within one hour of KCl-induced depolarization, independent of diagnosis, glutamatergic neurons displayed substantial activity-dependent changes in the expression of genes regulating synaptic function. Depolarization-induced changes in the regulome revealed significant heritability enrichment for schizophrenia and Parkinson’s disease, adding to mounting evidence that sequence variation within activation-dependent regulatory elements contribute to the genetic risk for brain-related disorders. Gene co-expression network analysis elucidated interactions among activity-dependent and disease-associated genes, and pointed to a key driver (NAV3) that interacted with multiple genes involved in axon guidance.

Overall, we demonstrate that deciphering the activity-dependent regulome in glutamatergic neurons reveals novel targets for advanced diagnosis and therapy.

