SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Adenosine triphosphate induces amorphous aggregation of amyloid β by increasing Aβ dynamics.

Apr 08, 2024

Contributors: Masahiro Kuramochi,Momoka Nakamura,Hiroto Takahashi,Tomoe Komoriya,Teisuke Takita,Ngan Thi Kim Pham,Kiyoshi Yasukawa,Kazuaki Yoshimune

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Masahiro Kuramochi

    Graduate School of Science and Engineering, Ibaraki University, Hitachi, 316-8511, Japan.

    Momoka Nakamura

    Department of Applied Molecular Chemistry, Graduate School of Industrial Technology, Nihon University, 1-2-1, Izumichou, Narashino, Chiba, 275-8575, Japan.

    Hiroto Takahashi

    Graduate School of Science and Engineering, Ibaraki University, Hitachi, 316-8511, Japan.

    Tomoe Komoriya

    Department of Sustainable Engineering, College of Industrial Technology, Nihon University, 1-2-1, Izumichou, Narashino, Chiba, 275-8575, Japan.

    Teisuke Takita

    Division of Food Science and Biotechnology, Graduate School of Agriculture, Kyoto University, Sakyo-ku, Kyoto, 606-8502, Japan.

    Ngan Thi Kim Pham

    Department of Applied Molecular Chemistry, Graduate School of Industrial Technology, Nihon University, 1-2-1, Izumichou, Narashino, Chiba, 275-8575, Japan.

    Kiyoshi Yasukawa

    Division of Food Science and Biotechnology, Graduate School of Agriculture, Kyoto University, Sakyo-ku, Kyoto, 606-8502, Japan.

    Kazuaki Yoshimune

    Department of Applied Molecular Chemistry, Graduate School of Industrial Technology, Nihon University, 1-2-1, Izumichou, Narashino, Chiba, 275-8575, Japan. yoshimune.kazuaki@nihon-u.ac.jp.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement