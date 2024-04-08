Adenosine triphosphate induces amorphous aggregation of amyloid β by increasing Aβ dynamics.

Amyloid β (Aβ) aggregates into two distinct fibril and amorphous forms in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) is a biological hydrotrope that causes Aβ to form amorphous aggregates and inhibit fibril formation at physiological concentrations. Based on diffracted X-ray blinking (DXB) analysis, the dynamics of Aβ significantly increased immediately after ATP was added compared to those in the absence and presence of ADP and AMP, and the effect diminished after 30 min as the aggregates formed. In the presence of ATP, the β-sheet content of Aβ gradually increased from the beginning, and in the absence of ATP, the content increased rapidly after 180 min incubation, as revealed by a time-dependent thioflavin T fluorescence assay. Images of an atomic force microscope revealed that ATP induces the formation of amorphous aggregates with an average diameter of less than 100 nm, preventing fibrillar formation during 4 days of incubation at 37 °C. ATP may induce amorphous aggregation by increasing the dynamics of Aβ, and as a result, the other aggregation pathway is omitted. Our results also suggest that DXB analysis is a useful method to evaluate the inhibitory effect of fibrillar formation.© 2024. The Author(s).

