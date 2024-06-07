SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Adjuvant Avelumab Significantly Improves Survival in Early Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Jun 07, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Conte PF, et al. A-BRAVE trial: a phase III randomized trial with avelumab in early triple negative breast cancer with residual disease after neoadjuvant chemotherapy or at high risk after primary surgery and adjuvant chemotherapy. Abstract LBA500, ASCO Annual Meeting 2024, 31 May-4 June, Chicago, IL, USA.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement