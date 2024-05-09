Advanced Technique for Anterior Acetabular Robotic-assisted Plate Fixation

The following is a summary of “Robotic-assisted plate fixation of the anterior acetabulum – clinical description of a new technique,” published in the April 2024 issue of Surgery by Kabir et al.

This study elucidates a meticulous protocol for performing robotic-assisted plate osteosynthesis to address anterior acetabular fractures. Their objective was to delineate a minimally invasive approach using robotic assistance to mitigate complications, reduce patient discomfort, and shorten hospital stays. Additionally, the study group aimed to offer detailed technical guidelines while highlighting potential challenges and drawbacks associated with this innovative surgical method.

The surgical procedure was executed within an interdisciplinary framework involving an adept orthopedic surgeon and a urologist. Employing the DaVinci System alongside standard instruments, the reduction was achieved through indirect traction via a femoral neck pin and direct manipulation using the plate. Plate positioning and fixation were accomplished through an additional 7 minimally invasive incisions.

Preliminary results underscore several notable advantages of the technique. These include preserving the rectus abdominal muscle without detachment, minimal skin incision, and negligible blood loss. Moreover, this approach holds promise for reducing the occurrence of complications such as herniation, infection, and postoperative pain.

Source: josr-online.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13018-024-04731-x