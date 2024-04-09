Analyzing Resident Memory T Cells in Healed Lesions and Nonlesional Skin of Patients with CID

The following is a summary of “Resident memory T cells in nonlesional skin and healed lesions of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases: Appearances can be deceptive,” published in the March 2024 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Migayron, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to explore the presence and significance of tissue-resident memory T (TRM) cells in autoimmune and inflammatory skin conditions, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and vitiligo.

The review examines existing literature on TRM cells in skin diseases, focusing on their phenotype, distribution, and role in disease pathogenesis. It also reviews studies investigating TRM cells in the lesional and nonlesional skin of patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.

Recent evidence suggested that self-reactive TRM cells persist in clinically healed lesions and nonlesional skin of patients with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and vitiligo. Although these cells are prevalent in clinically healed skin, these cells contribute to disease relapses and flares. Understanding cell ontogeny and functional significance in skin diseases is crucial for developing targeted therapies that spare local immunity.

TRM cells are significant in autoimmune and inflammatory skin conditions, even clinically healed and nonlesional skin. Targeting these cells specifically while preserving local immunity is essential for advancing therapeutic strategies in these disorders. Efforts to characterize the phenotype and distribution of TRM cells and their role in disease pathogenesis provide valuable insights for developing novel treatment approaches.

Reference: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S009167492301480X