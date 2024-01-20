First Case Discovered of Anti-mGluR5 Encephalitis With Gangliocytoma

Photo Credit: Midnight Studio

A report of the first case of anti-mGluR5 encephalitis complicated with gangliocytoma, emphasizing the need to consider a broader spectrum of associated tumors beyond Hodgkin’s lymphoma for early detection and comprehensive treatment.

The following is a summary of Shi, K., Zhao, H., Li, Y. et al. Anti-metabolic glutamate receptor 5 encephalitis with gangliocytoma: a case and review of the literature. BMC Neurol 24, 27 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12883-024-03528-z.

Abstract

Background There are very limited reports on anti-metabolic glutamate receptor5 (mGluR5) encephalitis, especially lacking of pediatric research. The disease was mostly accompanied by tumors, mainly Hodgkin’s lymphoma. No reports of other tumors, such as gangliocytoma have been reported to associate with anti-mGluR5 encephalitis so far. Case presentation and literature reviews We reported a case of a 12-year-old boy with anti-mGluR5 encephalitis complicated with gangliocytoma. The patient suffered from mental disorders including auditory hallucination, and sleep disorders. His cranial magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) showed an abnormality in the right insular lobe. Autoimmune encephalitis antibodies testing was positive for mGluR5 IgG antibody both in cerebrospinal fluid and serum (1:3.2, 1:100 respectively). Abdominal CT indicated a mass in left retroperitoneal confirmed with gangliocytoma via pathology. The patient underwent resection of gangliocytoma. After first-line immunotherapy (glucocorticoid, gamma globulin), his condition was improved. Furthermore, we provide a summary of 6 pediatric cases of Anti-mGluR5 encephalitis. Most of them complicated with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, except the case currently reported comorbid with gangliocytoma. The curative effect is satisfactory. Conclusions We report the first patient with anti-mGlur5 encephalitis complicated with gangliocytoma. It suggests that in addition to paying attention to the common lymphoma associated with anti-mGlur5 encephalitis, we should also screen the possibility of other tumors for early detection of the cause, active treatment and prevention of recurrence.

