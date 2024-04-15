SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Assessing the mediating relationships between psychological factors in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and cognitive disengagement syndrome.

Apr 15, 2024

Contributors: Sevim Berrin Inci Izmir,Z Deniz Aktan,Eyüp Sabri Ercan

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Sevim Berrin Inci Izmir

    Child and Adolescent Clinical Psychology Department, Isik University, Istanbul, Turkey.

    Z Deniz Aktan

    Child and Adolescent Clinical Psychology Department, Isik University, Istanbul, Turkey.

    Eyüp Sabri Ercan

    Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Department, Medical Faculty, Ege University, Izmir, Turkey.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement