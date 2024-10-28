Best Mortality Predictors for Patients With Burns Identified

Photo Credit: Wirot pathi

The FLAMES score and Abbreviated Burn Severity Index (ABSI) present better accuracies and prediction performances when compared with three other indices applied to patients with severe burns in an ICU or reference center for burns, according to a study published in The Journal of Burn Care & Research. The other indices included the Acute Physiologic and Chronic Health Evaluation II (APACHE II), the Simplified Acute Physiologic Score II (SAPS II), and the Logistic Organ Dysfunction System (LODS). The FLAMES and ABSI had the two largest areas under the ROC curves, as well as the highest sensitivities (96% and 89%, respectively). There was an 80% or higher sensitivity for APACHE II, SAPS II, and LODS. “It has been demonstrated that indices specifically developed for patients with burns… presented better accuracies and prediction performances,” the study authors wrote.