Case report: Incarcerated obturator hernia, initially presenting as right hip pain!

An incarcerated Obturator herniation is a rare external abdominal hernia. Abdominal CT-scanning is the first choice for the diagnosis of such an incarcerated Obturator hernia. Since intestinal incarceration leads to acute necrosis. Therefore emergency surgical treatment is required. However, due to the lack of specificity of the clinical manifestations of incarcerated Obturator hernia, a delay in adequate diagnostics may be higher than expected.

An 82 year woman was admitted to the hospital because of right hip joint pain. She was initially evaluated and admitted by orthopedics team for suspected arthritis. A CT-scan with contrast was ordered, which showed an intestinal ischemic obstruction in a right sided obturator hernia, an acute laparotomy was carried out.

This case is important and differs from the well-known similar cases through the emergency admission at the orthopedic department because of the clear right hip pain and clinical history from the patient. An Obturator herniation (OH) is a rare external abdominal hernia accounting for only 0.07 %-1 % of all hernia cases. Because the female pelvis is wider which can lead to herniation of abdominal contents. The Howship-Romberg sign should be checked during physical examination.

Obturator hernia is very rare and difficult to diagnose. Moreover when elderly women suffer from long-term chronic diseases, a very thin body, or a history of multiple deliveries. Howship-Romberg sign should be checked in these situations during physical examination. Early diagnosis and treatment significantly reduces the occurrence of intestinal perforation, necrosis, sepsis and/or other severe adverse events, thereby, a significant prognostic improvement of patients.

