Cataract Surgery Improves Vision in Retinitis Pigmentosa, Increases Future Cystoid Macular Edema

Photo Credit: Designer491

Cataract surgery can improve vision in eyes with retinitis pigmentosa, according to Michel Michaelides, MD, and colleagues; however, those eyes are at higher risk of developing postoperative cystoid macular edema compared with nonaffected eyes. The study, which the American Journal of Ophthalmology published online, examined cataract surgery outcomes in eyes with retinitis pigmentosa compared with nonRP-affected eyes. The study team analyzed data from 113,389 eyes undergoing surgery in the UK between 2010 and 2014. The findings showed 72 retinitis pigmentosa eyes had worse preoperative and postoperative visual acuity (VA) compared to controls. Postoperative VA improvement was less in retinitis pigmentosa eyes (mean gain 0.25 LogMAR) than in controls (0.43 LogMAR). Intraoperative complications rates were similar between groups, but retinitis pigmentosa eyes had a higher incidence of postoperative cystoid macular edema (6.9% vs. 1% in controls). However, rates of intraocular lens repositioning or exchange did not significantly differ. Despite challenges, cataract surgery can still enhance vision in retinitis pigmentosa eyes, although postoperative monitoring for complications such as cystoid macular edema is crucial.