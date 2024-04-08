SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Changes in the ability to correctly identify schizophrenia and depression: results from general population surveys in Germany over 30 years.

Apr 08, 2024

Contributors: Elise Grohmann,Amani Al-Addous,Christian Sander,Ezgi Dogan-Sander,Eva Baumann,Matthias C Angermeyer,Georg Schomerus

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Elise Grohmann

    Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, University of Leipzig Medical Centre, Leipzig, Germany. elisegrohmann@gmx.de.

    Amani Al-Addous

    Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, University of Leipzig Medical Centre, Leipzig, Germany.

    Christian Sander

    Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, University of Leipzig Medical Centre, Leipzig, Germany.

    Ezgi Dogan-Sander

    Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, University of Leipzig Medical Centre, Leipzig, Germany.

    Eva Baumann

    Department of Journalism and Communication Research, Hannover University of Music, Drama, and Media, Hannover, Germany.

    Matthias C Angermeyer

    Centre for Public Mental Health, Gösing am Wagram, Austria.

    Georg Schomerus

    Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, University of Leipzig Medical Centre, Leipzig, Germany.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement