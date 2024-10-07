Community-Acquired Pressure Injuries: Prevalence, Risk Factors and Effect of Care Bundles-An Integrative Review.

To summarise the evidence and present the state of the science on pressure injury care bundles in the community. Specifically, this review examined (i) the extent of pressure injury by studying its prevalence and incidence in the last 10 years, (ii) the risk factors associated with community-acquired pressure injury and (iii) the components and outcomes associated with effective pressure injury care bundles in the community.

PI care bundles have effectively reduced PI rates; however, there is limited evidence of care bundles used in community settings.

Integrative review.

This integrative review is guided by the Whittemore and Knafl framework and follows the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses (PRISMA) reporting guidelines. Quality appraisal was applied to assess the quality of selected articles. Data relevant to the review aims were extracted, and findings were synthesised and presented. PubMed, Medline, CINAHL and Web of Science were searched. Studies published in the English language between 2012 and 2022 were retrieved.

A total of 89 articles were retrieved; 25 met the inclusion criteria. Most studies reported the point prevalence and period prevalence of community-acquired pressure injuries, and only one study reported the incidence of community-acquired pressure injuries. The point prevalence and period prevalence of community-acquired pressure injury were 0.02% to 10.8% and 2.7% to 86.4%, respectively, and the cumulative incidence was 1.3%. The risk factors for community-acquired pressure injury assessed vary between studies; older age, poor nutrition, immobility and multiple comorbidities are commonly reported. Socioeconomic and caregiving factors were not studied. Very few studies evaluated pressure injury care bundles in the community. Even so, the components of the pressure injury care bundle vary between studies.

Pressure injury development is associated with a complex interplay of factors. Socioeconomic and caregiving factors were not examined in any of the papers. There is a lack of understanding of the components and outcomes associated with effective pressure injury care bundles in the community.

Despite their prevalence, community-acquired pressure injuries (CAPIs) are often underreported due to inadequate follow-up and reporting mechanisms. Although the risk factors for CAPIs vary across studies, older age, impaired mobility, multiple comorbidities and malnutrition consistently emerge as key contributors. Pressure injury preventive care bundles are more commonly used in the acute care setting rather than the community setting.

