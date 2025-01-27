SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Computerized Tomography for Diagnosing Traumatic Arthrotomies of the Ankle.

Jan 27, 2025

Experts: Elizabeth Cho,Ryan LeDuc,Hector Castillo,Michael S Pinzur,Kamran S Hamid,Adam P Schiff

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Elizabeth Cho

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation, Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, Illinois.

    Ryan LeDuc

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation, Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, Illinois.

    Hector Castillo

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation, Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, Illinois.

    Michael S Pinzur

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation, Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, Illinois.

    Kamran S Hamid

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation, Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, Illinois.

    Adam P Schiff

    Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation, Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, Illinois.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement