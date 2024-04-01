Detection of abnormal behaviors in prenatal Poly(I:C) exposed mice in a group-rearing environment.

During pregnancy, the maternal environment is critical for normal ontogeny and central nervous system development. Occasionally, prenatal exposure to environmental factors affects tissue architecture and functional development of the brain, which causes developmental disorders, including disorders of the autism spectrum. One of these environmental factors is the exposure to infectious diseases during pregnancy. In this study, we generated mice with infectious disease-induced inflammation by prenatal exposure to 200 μg/kg polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid sodium salt [Poly(I:C)] at embryonic day 12.5 and analyzed their phenotypes on 30-weeks-old. We attempted to detect abnormalities in spontaneous activity and social interaction, which may be indicators of developmental disorder-like behavioral abnormalities, in free-ranging behaviors in multiple rearing environments using multiple animal positioning systems and UMATracker in mice with fetal inflammation. Increased spontaneous activity and abnormal social interactions were observed in mice in the Poly(I:C)-treated group compared with those in the control group. Prenatal exposure to Poly(I:C) increased motor activity and decreased social interaction, and social behavior in prenatally treated mice in a multiple-individual rearing environment. Poly(I:C) exposure during the fetal period resulted in developmental disorder-like behavioral abnormalities, such as increased activity and abnormal social interactions, even after maturation in a multiple-individual rearing environment. This experimental method may provide a new way to analyze the behavior of mouse models of developmental disorders in a multiple-individual rearing environment, in which free-ranging behavior is possible.© 2024 Japanese Teratology Society.

Author admin