SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Early specialised treatment for bipolar disorder: Long-term follow-up from the early intervention in affective disorders (EIA) randomised controlled trial.

Jun 03, 2024

Experts: Klaus Munkholm,Lars Vedel Kessing

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Klaus Munkholm

    Copenhagen Affective Disorders Research Center (CADIC), Psychiatric Center Copenhagen, Mental Health Services, Capital Region of Denmark, Copenhagen, Denmark.

    Department of Clinical Medicine, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark.

    Lars Vedel Kessing

    Copenhagen Affective Disorders Research Center (CADIC), Psychiatric Center Copenhagen, Mental Health Services, Capital Region of Denmark, Copenhagen, Denmark.

    Department of Clinical Medicine, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement