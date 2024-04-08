SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Effects of sex and hydration status on kappa opioid receptor-mediated diuresis in rats.

Apr 08, 2024

Contributors: Hasnain M Lalji,Christopher P Bailey,Stephen M Husbands,Sarah J Bailey

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Hasnain M Lalji

    Department of Life Sciences, University of Bath, Bath, UK.

    Christopher P Bailey

    Department of Life Sciences, University of Bath, Bath, UK.

    Stephen M Husbands

    Department of Life Sciences, University of Bath, Bath, UK.

    Sarah J Bailey

    Department of Life Sciences, University of Bath, Bath, UK.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement