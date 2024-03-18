Efficacy of dolutegravir + lamivudine q.d. with food in people with TB/HIV using a rifampicin-based regimen: A retrospective observational case series.

Dolutegravir + lamivudine (DTG + 3TC) is a first-line regimen for people with HIV. However, there are still concerns about its efficacy in people with tuberculosis (TB)/HIV due to the lack of available evidence and drug-drug interaction with rifampicin.

A single-centre retrospective observational case series was conducted in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. We included all people with TB/HIV on combined use of once-daily (q.d.) dosing DTG + 3TC and rifampicin (RIF)-containing anti-TB regimens between 2020 and 2022. HIV-RNA, CD4 cell counts were collected and analysed.

In all, 21 people with HIV (PWH) were included in this study. All the PWH were treatment-naïve and told to take DTG + 3TC q.d. with food. The median age was 53 years, and 71.43% were male. A total of 71.43% PWH had baseline viral load (VL) > 100 000 copies/mL, and 33.33% had baseline VL greater than 500 000 copies/mL. Only one PWH had CD4 cell count greater than 200 cells/μL, and the median CD4 count was 20 cells/μL. A total of 16 PWH started DTG + 3TC after initiation of the RIF-based anti-TB regimen, and the other five PWH initiated DTG + 3TC before the treatment of TB. All the PWH had at least 24 weeks of follow-up visits and all of the TB treatments were successful. A total of 20 PWH (95.24%) achieved viral suppression (VL <50 copies/mL). All detected viral loads between weeks 24 and 48 were less than 200 copies/mL. Among the PWH who started DTG + 3TC after the initiation of RIF-based anti-TB regimen, all achieved viral suppression by week 24 except the non-suppressed PWH. CD4 counts were greatly improved after antiretroviral treatment: the median CD4 counts were raised from 20 to 171 cells/μL at week 48. No serious adverse events were reported.

This case series preliminarily validates the efficacy of DTG + 3TC q.d. with food when combined with RIF-based anti-TB regimens in people with TB/HIV.

