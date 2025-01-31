eGFRcys More Useful Than eGFRcr in Patients of African Ancestry on ART

Photo Credit: Big5 Studio

Among patients of African ancestry with suppressed HIV, estimated glomerular filtration rate by cystatin C (eGFRcys) appears to provide clinically useful information regardless of ART regimen, according to a paper published in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. For the observational study, researchers analyzed paired serum creatinine and cystatin C measurements among patients of African ancestry living with suppressed HIV RNA on ART. Among participants, eGFRcys substantially (>10%) exceeded eGFR by creatinine (eGFRcr) in 42% overall and in 68% of those with eGFRcr 45-75 mL/min/1.73 m2. Higher eGFRcr was associated with lower odds of eGFRcys substantially exceeding eGFRcr, as was higher BMI. Among those with eGFRcr 45-60 mL/min/1.73 m2, 73% had eGFRcys less than 60 mL/min/1.73 m2.