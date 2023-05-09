The following is a summary of “Increasing the Chance of Dying at Home: roles, tasks and Approaches of general practitioners enabling palliative care: a systematic review of qualitative literature,” published in the March 2023 issue of Primary Care by Balasundram, et al.

There are a lot of older folks who would rather die at home than in a hospital. However, there is a lack of understanding of how GPs should deliver palliative care, which could improve the likelihood that patients will be able to die at home if that is their decision. Through a comprehensive assessment of the qualitative literature, researchers wanted to determine the roles, tasks, and practices of general practitioners (GPs) in facilitating palliative care by examining the perspectives of GPs, other healthcare professionals, patients, and family members. In March 2022, researchers searched PubMed, EMBASE, PsycINFO, Web of Science, and CINAHL. Results were synthesized using thematic analysis.

About 12 research investigations out of 4,563 records were considered for this analysis. Ten of these studies involved interviews or focus groups, while the other 2 were surveys with optional free-form responses. The outcomes of the research were synthesized using only qualitative data. With the help of palliative care, patients had a better chance of passing away in their own homes, and this was one of 4 key themes that emerged from a thematic analysis of GPs’ roles, responsibilities, and techniques. General practitioners can use a holistic, patient-centered, and proactive palliative care strategy and adequate knowledge and training to aid patients in their later stages of life. In addition to addressing the patient’s symptoms, the palliative care consultation should address their emotional and spiritual requirements and ability to retain a sense of equilibrium and communicate effectively. Lastly, primary care physicians (PCPs) have several responsibilities in palliative care that revolve around consultation.

These include: beginning palliative care, being accessible, serving as team coordinator/collaborator, delivering continuous care, and knowing enough about the patient to make informed decisions. General practitioners (GPs) play a crucial role in facilitating palliative care by, among other things, being knowledgeable about the consultation itself and the context in which it is provided, as well as by providing care that is comprehensive, proactive, and patient-centered.

