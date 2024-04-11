Evaluating Visual Clarity and Refractive Precision with Hydrophobic Trifocal Toric IOL

The following is a summary of “Visual and Refractive Outcomes of a New Hydrophobic Trifocal Toric Intraocular Lens,” published in the March 2024 issue of Opthalmology by Daya et al.

Researchers started a prospective study to assess the visual acuity and effectiveness of a new hydrophobic trifocal toric intraocular lens (IOL) in correcting astigmatism.

They analyzed 62 eyes that received the FineVision HP Toric IOL. Visual and refractive outcomes were evaluated before surgery and for 6 weeks. Monocular uncorrected distance visual acuity (UDVA), corrected distance visual acuity (CDVA), and uncorrected intermediate visual acuity (UIVA) were included at 80 and 60 cm and uncorrected near visual acuity (UNVA) at 40 cm. The rotational stability of the lens was also examined.

The results showed 61 eyes (98.39%) were within ± 1.00D and 55 eyes (88.71%) were within ± 0.50D of spherical equivalent, with an average value of 0.09± 0.39D. 51 (82.26%) and 61 (98.39%) eyes achieved UDVA of ≥ 20/20 and ≥ 20/25, respectively, while for CDVA, 59 (95.16%) and 62 eyes (100%) reached these levels, respectively. The mean UDVA and CDVA were 0.01± 0.06 and −0.01± 0.04logMAR, respectively. At 40 cm, 42 eyes (67.74%) achieved unaided 20/20 vision; at 60 cm, 42 eyes (67.74%) achieved UIVA; and at 80 cm, 50 eyes (80.65%) achieved UIVA. For ≥ 20/25 vision, 56 eyes (90.32%) at 40 cm, 59 eyes (95.16%) at 60 cm, and 62 eyes (100%) at 80 cm. Postoperative mean values were 0.04± 0.07, 0.03± 0.07, and 0.00± 0.07logMAR for UCNVA, UIVA at 60 cm, and UIVA at 80 cm, respectively. The mean rotation of the IOL was 5.8 degrees.

Investigators concluded that this new hydrophobic trifocal toric IOL delivered effective refractive correction and excellent visual acuity at near, intermediate, and far distances.

Source: dovepress.com/visual-and-refractive-outcomes-of-a-new-hydrophobic-trifocal-toric-int-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-OPTH