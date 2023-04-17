Health-related quality of life has emerged as a significant component in pediatric oncology research during the last several decades. Measures of health-related quality of life provide a thorough assessment of the child’s response to medical therapy, disease course, and adjustment outcomes in the context of pediatric oncology.

The aim of the present study was to assess the cancer-specific health-related quality of life in cancer pediatric patients and to evaluate the contribution of its domains and some of the anthropometric, sociodemographic, and treatment-related variables on the overall quality of life, by using the PedsQL™ 3.0 Cancer Module.

The study included 110 cases. The mean value of the PedsQL™ 3.0 Cancer Module score was 49.3 ± 12.0. The lowest mean score of quality of life was for the “procedure anxiety” (8.7 ± 23.9), followed by the “worry” domains (16.6 ± 28.5). Higher “frequency of hospital visits” was associated with increased feeling of pain and treatment anxiety yet decrease in suffering from nausea and vice versa. The longer period of hospital admission for more than half of the recommended treatment period was associated with reduced pain suffering on the expense of increase in feeling of worry as well as communication problems. The perceived physical appearance was better among those patients who spent a treatment period for 3-6 months when compared to those who spent a treatment period less than 3 months or more than 6 months. There was a highly significant association between all the eight-cancer-specific quality-of-life domains except the pain domain- and the overall quality-of-life log scores. Nausea problem followed by worry and cognitive problems was the most effective domains on the overall quality-of-life score.

Cancer pediatric patients suffered low quality of life especially for anxiety procedure and worry domains with special consideration for the impact of nausea, worry, and cognitive problems on their perception of quality of life.

