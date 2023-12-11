Evolution of atrophied T2 lesion volume in primary-progressive multiple sclerosis: results from the phase 3 ORATORIO study.

Atrophied T2-lesion volume (aT2-LV) is an exploratory imaging marker in multiple sclerosis (MS) reflecting the volume of lesions subsumed into cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).

To investigate the effect of ocrelizumab (OCR) versus placebo (PBO) over 120 weeks on the accumulation of aT2-LV in a double-blind placebo-controlled (DBP) phase 3, primary-progressive (PP) MS study (ORATORIO; NCT01194570).

This post-hoc, MRI-blinded analysis evaluated 732 PPMS randomised to OCR (488) or PBO (244). Atrophied T2-LV was calculated by overlaying baseline T2-lesion masks on follow-up CSF maps. Clinical data from DBP and open-label extension (OLE) periods were available. Treatment effect was evaluated by a mixed-effect model with repeated measures, while logistic regression explored the association of aT2-LV at week 120 and clinical outcomes in the OLE period.

OCR treatment significantly reduced accumulation of aT2-LV compared with PBO (319.4 mm vs 366.1 mm, p=0.015) at 120 weeks. OCR showed superiority over PBO in reducing aT2-LV in patients who developed confirmed disability progression (CDP) during the DBP period at 12 (CDP12) and 24 (CDP24) weeks for the composite of Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS), Nine-Hole Peg Test and Timed 25-Foot Walk test. Accumulation of aT2-LV at week 120 was related to CDP12-EDSS (p=0.018) and CDP24-EDSS (p=0.022) in the OLE for the patients who were treated by PBO in the DBP only.

OCR showed a significant effect of reducing the accumulation of aT2-LV in PPMS in the DBP period and was related to CDP-EDSS in OLE only in the PBO arm.

© Author(s) (or their employer(s)) 2023. No commercial re-use. See rights and permissions. Published by BMJ.

