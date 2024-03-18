Examining the Long-term Trends for Diminished CVD Risk in PsA, Contrary to SpA

The following is a summary of “Risk of cardiovascular disease decreases over time in psoriatic arthritis but not in spondylarthritis: meta-analysis of longitudinal studies,” published in the February 2024 issue of Rheumatology by Gouze et al.

Spondyloarthritis (SpA) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA) are common inflammatory rheumatic conditions impacting QoL due to associated comorbidities, notably cardiovascular diseases (CVD), with estimated prevalence ranging from 12–19% and varying between the two conditions, yet their incidence remains incompletely understood.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study, systematic literature review (SLR), and meta-analysis of controlled observational studies to evaluate the temporal incidence rate of CVD in SpA and PsA individually.

They conducted an SLR of longitudinal studies spanning at least 5 years, involving patients with SpA/PsA and the general population, with the primary focus on the incidence of CVD, encompassing ischemic heart disease, stroke, and CV-related mortality by employing a random-effects model for meta-analysis.

The results showed that of 34 articles reviewed, 24 were eligible for the meta-analysis, primarily examining the association between SpA/PsA and CVD. Across various types of CVD, the overall incidence was notably elevated in both PsA (HR: 1.28, 95%CI: 1.15–1.43) and SpA (HR: 1.45, 95%CI: 1.22–1.72) compared to the general population. While there was a tendency for the incidence to decrease over time in PsA, no such trend was observed in SpA.

Investigators concluded that the review confirms higher CVD risk in both SpA and PsA patients, potentially lower in PsA, but further research is needed.

Source: academic.oup.com/rheumatology/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/rheumatology/keae080/7609798