SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Family Planning and Assessment of the Frequency of Exposure to Drugs Contraindicated in Pregnancies After Kidney or Liver Transplantation: A Retrospective Cross-Sectional Study.

May 13, 2024

Contributors: Monika Szpotanska-Sikorska,Weronika Knap-Wielgus,Kamil Jasak,Urszula Ajdacka-Matczuk,Daria Stelmach,Bartosz Korzeb,Zoulikha Jabiry-Zieniewicz

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Monika Szpotanska-Sikorska

    1st Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Medical University of Warsaw, Poland.

    Weronika Knap-Wielgus

    1st Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Medical University of Warsaw, Poland. Electronic address: weronika.knap96@gmail.com.

    Kamil Jasak

    1st Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Medical University of Warsaw, Poland.

    Urszula Ajdacka-Matczuk

    1st Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Medical University of Warsaw, Poland.

    Daria Stelmach

    1st Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Medical University of Warsaw, Poland.

    Bartosz Korzeb

    1st Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Medical University of Warsaw, Poland.

    Zoulikha Jabiry-Zieniewicz

    1st Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Medical University of Warsaw, Poland.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement