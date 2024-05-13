Family Planning and Assessment of the Frequency of Exposure to Drugs Contraindicated in Pregnancies After Kidney or Liver Transplantation: A Retrospective Cross-Sectional Study.

A successful organ transplant restores gonadal function in the first months after surgery, which leads to the normalization of menstrual cycles and increases the chance of pregnancy. Recipients of organ transplants should effectively prevent pregnancy for a minimum of 1 year and optimally up to 2 years after surgery. This study aimed to evaluate the incidence of unplanned pregnancies in female organ transplant recipients METHODS: A cross-sectional, single-center survey study of 46 pregnant organ recipients who were hospitalized at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

In the post-transplant period, we recorded 46 patients, including 27 kidney recipients (59%) and 19 liver recipients (41%). Forty-nine respondents reported 66 pregnancies, of which 52 ended in live births (79%). Twenty of the pregnancies were not planned. In that group, 16 pregnancies ended in labor, 2 in miscarriage, and 2 in termination. In 10 of the unplanned pregnancies, the women were treated with potentially teratogenic drugs in the first trimester. The duration of the pregnancy was shorter in the group of women who had not planned their pregnancies and had conceived during potentially teratogenic therapy (30.66 ± 3.61 weeks) than in women who had planned their pregnancies (34.95 ± 4 weeks, P < .0215).

Women after organ transplantation are at high risk for pregnancy complications. Therefore, conception planning is an important element of post-transplant care, especially because the percentage of unplanned pregnancies in this group remains high despite the use of potentially teratogenic drugs.

