SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Fewer Than 20% of High-Risk Patients Screened for Latent TB

Apr 19, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Latent Tuberculosis Infection Testing Practices in a Large US Integrated Healthcare System
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciae015/7517026

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Jennifer H. Ku, PhD, MPH

    Photo Credit: Dr. Ku

    Postdoctoral Research Fellow
    Department of Research & Evaluation
    Kaiser Permanente Southern California

     

    Jennifer H. Ku, PhD, MPH, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she receives research funding from GlaxoSmithKline and Moderna.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement