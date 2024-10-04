SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

First Line Moderate-Efficacy DMTs for MS Show Similar Efficacy

Oct 04, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. López-Caneda C, et al. Persistence and effectiveness of moderate efficacy drugs in multiple sclerosis patients. Real world data. P382, ECTRIMS 2024, 17–20 October 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement