Food Allergy: A Comprehensive Review (2021-2023)

The following is a summary of “Feast for thought: A comprehensive review of food allergy 2021-2023,” published in the March 2024 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Bartha, et al.

A review of recent publications highlights food allergy as a significant public health concern, impacting approximately 8% of children and 10% of adults in developed nations. The prevalence of food allergy varies globally, influenced by environmental factors and possibly genetic predisposition. Accurate diagnosis is crucial, with advancements in testing methods such as the basophil activation test and optimization of existing tests like the skin prick test and specific IgE measurement improving diagnostic precision and patient comfort.

Understanding the immune mechanisms underlying food allergy was essential for developing safe and effective allergen-specific treatments. Recent research has elucidated T-cell and B-cell responses to food allergens, providing valuable insights for therapeutic intervention.

Innovative therapeutic strategies for food allergy treatment were in various stages of development. These approaches aim to provide active intervention for long-term food allergy management and improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Prevention is a crucial component in addressing the rising prevalence of food allergies. Early introduction of allergenic foods has shown promise as an effective intervention, with ongoing studies exploring additional prevention strategies that may modify the epidemiological trajectory of food allergy over time.

Recent advancements in food allergy research have shed light on the prevalence, diagnosis, immune mechanisms, and potential therapeutic approaches for this complex condition. By implementing effective prevention strategies and advancing allergen-specific treatments, there was hope for reducing the burden of food allergy and improving outcomes for affected individuals.

Reference: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0091674923024144