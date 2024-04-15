SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Frontline combination of dasatinib and low-intensity chemotherapy in adults with de novo Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Apr 15, 2024

Contributors: Yizhou Peng,Jinjin Huang,Jin Yin,Fankai Meng,Yang Cao,Liang Huang,Dengju Li,Yicheng Zhang,Donghua Zhang,Li Meng,Zhiqiang Han,Zhenya Hong

  • Yizhou Peng

    Department of Hematology, Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, Hubei, People’s Republic of China.

    Jinjin Huang

    Department of Hematology, Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, Hubei, People’s Republic of China.

    Jin Yin

    Department of Hematology, Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, Hubei, People’s Republic of China.

    Fankai Meng

    Department of Hematology, Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, Hubei, People’s Republic of China.

    Yang Cao

    Department of Hematology, Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, Hubei, People’s Republic of China.

    Liang Huang

    Department of Hematology, Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, Hubei, People’s Republic of China.

    Dengju Li

    Department of Hematology, Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, Hubei, People’s Republic of China.

    Yicheng Zhang

    Department of Hematology, Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, Hubei, People’s Republic of China.

    Donghua Zhang

    Department of Hematology, Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, Hubei, People’s Republic of China.

    Li Meng

    Department of Hematology, Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, Hubei, People’s Republic of China.

    Zhiqiang Han

    Cancer Biology Research Center (Key Laboratory of the Ministry of Education), Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, Hubei, People’s Republic of China.

    Zhenya Hong

    Department of Hematology, Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, Hubei, People’s Republic of China.

