Gaps Persist for Those Ineligible for Vaccines for Children Program

Photo Credit: Rawpixel

The Vaccines for Children (VFC) program has increased vaccination coverage, but coverage is still lower than among non-VFC-eligible children, according to findings published in MMWR. Shannon Stokley, DrPH, and colleagues analyzed data from the National Immunization Survey-Child (2012-2022) to assess vaccination coverage with one or more doses of the MMR vaccine, two to three doses of the rotavirus vaccine, and a combined seven-vaccine series by VFC program eligibility status. Approximately 52.2% of US children were VFC-eligible. For eligible children born from 2011 to 2020, by 24 months, coverage was stable for at least one MMR dose (88.0% to 89.9%) and the combined seven-vaccine series (61.4% to 65.3%). By 8 months, rotavirus vaccination coverage was 64.8% to 71.1% and increased by an average of 0.7% annually. Compared with ineligible children, VFC-eligible children had lower coverage for at least one MMR dose, two to three doses of rotavirus vaccine, and the combined seven-vaccine series among all children born in 2020.