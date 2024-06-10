SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Gasdermin E benefits CD8T cell mediated anti-immunity through mitochondrial damage to activate cGAS-STING-interferonβ axis in colorectal cancer.

Jun 10, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Bixian Luo

    Department of General Surgery, Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China.

    Shun Zhang

    Department of Urology, Xinhua Hospital, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, China.

    Xinbo Yu

    Department of Urology, Ruijin Hospital, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, China.

    Dan Tan

    Department of General Surgery, Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China. tandan1991@hotmail.com.

    Department of General Surgery, Ruijin Hospital Luwan Branch, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China. tandan1991@hotmail.com.

    Ying Wang

    Department of Immunology and Microbiology, Shanghai Institute of Immunology, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China. ywang@sibs.ac.cn.

    Mingliang Wang

    Department of General Surgery, Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China. wml_2902@163.com.

    Department of General Surgery, Ruijin Hospital Luwan Branch, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China. wml_2902@163.com.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement