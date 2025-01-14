Gastric Cancer Is a Considerable Health Concern Worldwide

MONDAY, Jan. 13, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Gastric cancer (GC) is a considerable health concern worldwide, especially among men and in East Asia, according to a study recently published in Cancer Biology & Medicine.

Nuopei Tan, from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College in Beijing, and colleagues extracted the latest incidence and mortality estimates of GC from 185 countries and regions from the GLOBOCAN 2022 database. Five-year interval age-standardized incidence rates (ASIRs) were assessed using cancer registry data. The relationship between ASIR or the age-standardized mortality rate (ASMR) and the Human Development Index (HDI) was assessed.

The researchers found that in 2022, there were an estimated 968,000 new GC cases and 660,000 deaths globally, with male predominance. Per 1,000 persons, the ASIRs and ASMRs were 9.2 and 6.1, respectively. The highest burden was seen in East Asia, with 53.8 and 48.2 percent of cases and deaths, respectively, across all geographic regions. A significant correlation was seen between ASIR and HDI. From 2003 to 2017, the incidence of GC decreased in most countries but peaked in 2008 to 2012 in New Zealand, Turkey, and South Africa. An increasingly concerning trend was seen among younger individuals, especially women in several countries in Europe, Oceania, and America.

“The rise of early-onset gastric cancer is not merely a medical issue — it is a global health crisis. This alarming trend demands immediate attention and action,” lead author Wanqing Chen, M.D., also from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, said in a statement. “Our research calls for the development of specialized prevention strategies aimed at younger populations, to curb the impact of this growing health threat on both individuals and health care systems.”

