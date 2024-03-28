Handling the Injectable Weight Loss Medication Craze

Photo Credit: Rob Daly

New injectable weight loss medications are highly sought-after, causing shortages. Prescribing should not solely depend on patient requests.

It seems every patient wants to try semaglutide or tirzepatide to lose weight. The demand for these medications has been so great that many were on backorder for weeks, even for patients with diabetes who needed one of these medications to help control their disease.

Many patients don’t realize that these medications are not for everyone. For many patients, these provide a great aid; however, they do not eliminate the need for a healthy lifestyle. I have seen many patients disappointed when they used these medications with no results. On the other hand, I’ve seen other patients lose up to 70 pounds using these medications with dietary modifications and exercise programs.

Here are some tips for handling this new weight loss craze:

Set realistic expectations. Not everyone will see amazing results. These are not magic medications. Patients still need to do their part.

If the patient’s insurance won’t cover the medication, let them know. We now know which insurance plans cover these medications and which don’t. Some patients have plans that don’t cover weight loss treatments, even if the insurance company does.

Discuss the side effects. Some patients can’t tolerate these medications, while others insist on starting at higher doses for better results. We need to know when to say no and when it may be a reasonable treatment modality.

Ask patients to advocate for themselves. Ask them to call the insurance company, ask which medication is covered, and what steps need to be taken for it to be covered.

Use samples for selected patients. Some patients will likely get approval and would benefit from samples until the approval process is completed.

Use the appropriate medication for the appropriate condition. Don’t make up medical conditions just to get them covered. I’ve had patients tell me that if I put metabolic syndrome as the diagnosis, it will be covered. This is fraud and a bad idea.

We’ve all seen the desperation of patients who want to lose weight. The new injectable medications are a great tool to help, but they must not be prescribed simply by a patient’s request.