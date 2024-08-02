High Risk for Recurrent Vascular Events in Young Patients With Stroke

Photo Credit: Tunatura

The recurrence of vascular events is a considerable risk for young patients who survived an ischemic stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA), results from a multicenter study indicated. The etiology often remains the same from the first to the recurrent event.

Dr. Jenna Broman, MD, from the University of Helsinki, in Finland, and colleagues investigated the rate of recurrent strokes, vascular events, cancer, death, and associated factors among patients who experienced an ischemic stroke or TIA. From the 5,023 patients 18 to 55 years of age who experienced an acute cerebrovascular event and were recruited for a previous study, 396 patients were evaluated after approximately 10 years of follow-up.

In total, 22.5% had experienced a recurrent vascular event, of which 15.7% were cerebrovascular events and 8.6% were classified as ‘other vascular events’. Next, 6.8% of the patients had died (n=27), most frequently due to a vascular event (n=12) or because of cancer (n=7).

Atrial fibrillation at baseline was an independent risk factor for recurrent vascular events in the long term (aHR 3.24; 95% CI 1.26–8.37). Dr. Broman also shared that patients often retained the same cause for the recurrent vascular event as the one that was determined for the first event.

“Further studies are needed to investigate whether detailed individual risk assessment and more rigorous secondary preventive strategies and patient adherence can reduce the risk for recurrent vascular events,” reasoned Dr. Broman.

