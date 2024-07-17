SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Higher Mortality, MI and ESRD Risks for Tophaceous Gout Than Nontophaceous

Jul 17, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Challener G, et al. Risk of mortality in patients with tophaceous versus non-tophaceous gout. OP0170. Presented at: EULAR 2024, June 12-15, Vienna, Austria.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement