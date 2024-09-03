HIV Risk Underestimated By Those on Parole

Photo Credit: Thanaphiphat

Research published in AIDS Care identified discrepancies regarding HIV risk among individuals on parole or under community supervision. Taylor Krajewski, MA, PhD-candidate, and colleagues examined congruence between actual and perceived risk and the extent to which individual, social, and behavioral factors influenced risk perception in people under community supervision. All participants (N=325) had clinical indications for PrEP, but most (81.5%) did not consider themselves at risk for HIV or were uncertain about their risk. Among those with no or unsure perceived risk, 94% participated in sexual behaviors that put them at risk for HIV. Perceived HIV risk was associated with sharing injection equipment (adjusted prevalence ratio (aPR), 1.8), identifying as a sexual minority (aPR, 2.3), and having sex with a partner with HIV (aPR, 2.4). Having sex with a partner with HIV was the only sexual behavior associated with perceived risk. The findings highlight “a substantial discrepancy between actual and perceived HIV risk” among individuals on community supervision, Krajewski and colleagues wrote.