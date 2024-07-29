SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Improved GERD Questionnaire Scores Seen With Antireflux Mucosectomy

Jul 29, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Lee AY, et al. Comparative evaluation of endoscopic anti-reflux mucosectomy and stretta radiofrequency ablation in the management of gastroesophageal reflux disease: insights from a retrospective multicenter cohort study. Surg Endosc. Published online June 12, 2024. doi:10.1007/s00464-024-10947-z

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement