Improved GERD Questionnaire Scores Seen With Antireflux Mucosectomy

For patients with refractory gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), those receiving antireflux mucosectomy (ARMS) have a greater improvement in the GERD questionnaire (GERDQ) score, according to a study published in Surgical Endoscopy. A retrospective study was conducted between 2016 and 2023 to examine the effectiveness of Stretta radiofrequency and ARMS in 400 patients with refractory GERD. The change on the GERDQ score was examined as the primary measure of success. The researchers found that patients with high GERDQ scores, Hill’s type-based flap valve grade (FVG), Los Angeles (LA) grade, and Barrett esophagus were included in the ARMS group. Similar rates of improvement were seen in the GERDQ score and proton pump inhibitor withdrawal in both groups; however, significantly more side effects and improvements in the median change in GERDQ score, FVG, LA grade, EndoFLIP distensibility index, and resolution of Barrett esophagus were seen in the ARMS group.