SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Improved TFF & PFS Seen With Palbociclib Plus ET in Real-World PADMA Study

Jan 07, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Loibl S, et al. Primary results of the randomised Phase III trial comparing first-line ET plus palbociclib vs standard mono-chemotherapy in women with high risk HER2-/HR+ metastatic breast cancer and indication for chemotherapy – PADMA study. LB1-03, SABCS 2024, 10–13 December, San Antonio, TX, USA.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement