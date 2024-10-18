SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

In Advanced RCC, Rechallenging Patients With ICIs May Not Be Beneficial, but Tivozanib Monotherapy Shows Promise Post-ICI

Oct 18, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Choueiri TK, et al. Tivozanib–Nivolumab vs Tivozanib Monotherapy in Patients with Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) Following 1 or 2 Prior Therapies including an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor (ICI) – Results of the Phase III TiNivo-2 Study. Abstract LBA73. ESMO Congress 2024, 13–17 September, Barcelona, Spain.
  2. Choueiri TK, et al. Lancet. 2024;Sep 13. Online first.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement