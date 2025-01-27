SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Influence of HLA-B Leader (-21M/T) Dimorphism With Bw4/Bw6 Epitopes on Graft Versus Host Disease After Allogenic Haematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation in North Indians.

Jan 27, 2025

Experts: Disha Agarwal,Gaurav Sharma,Alka Khadwal,Pankaj Malhotra

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Disha Agarwal

    Department of Translational & Regenerative Medicine, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, India.

    Gaurav Sharma

    Department of Translational & Regenerative Medicine, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, India.

    Alka Khadwal

    Department of Clinical Haematology and Medical Oncology, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, India.

    Pankaj Malhotra

    Department of Clinical Haematology and Medical Oncology, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, India.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement