Clozapine is usually considered as the last resort for treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS). However, it shows limited efficacy in cognition improvement. Moreover, the metabolic side effects induced by clozapine can aggravate cognitive impairment, which is closely related to its neurotoxicity. Nevertheless, the mechanisms underlying clozapine’s neurotoxicity remain largely elusive. In this study, PC12 cells were simultaneously treated with different concentrations (0μM, 10μM, 20μM, 40μM and 80μM) of clozapine and AG205 which functions as a blocking reagent of progesterone receptor membrane component 1 (PGRMC1). In addition, we examined the effect of PGRMC1 in clozapine-induced neurotoxicity through overexpressing or downregulating PGRMC1. Molecular docking and surface plasmon resonance (SPR) analysis indicated that clozapine and AG205 inhibited the binding of endogenous progesterone to PGRMC1. The results showed that high concentration of clozapine and AG205 induced a significant increase in cytotoxicity, reactive oxygen species (ROS) accumulation and mitochondrial membrane potential (MMP) collapse, all of which were worsened as concentration increases, while overexpression of PGRMC1 reverted the above toxic effect of clozapine on PC12 cells. Furthermore, clozapine and AG205 also downregulated the expression of PGRMC1, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) and mitofusin2 (Mfn2). Interestingly, overexpression of PGRMC1 could revert these effects. Our data suggest that overexpression of PGRMC1 in PC12 cells prevents and restores clozapine-induced oxidative and mitochondrial damage. We propose PGRMC1 activation as a promising therapeutic strategy for clozapine-induced neurotoxicity to facilitate the relief of neuronal damage.Copyright © 2023 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.