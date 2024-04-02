Intensive PTSD Treatment: Prolonged Exposure, EMDR, and Activity

The following is a summary of the “12-month follow-up of intensive outpatient treatment for PTSD combining prolonged exposure therapy, EMDR, and physical activity,” published in the March 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Klaeth et al.

Early signs suggest intensive posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment is effective in the short term, but long-term effects need further investigation.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating long-term treatment outcomes at 12 months for outpatients who completed an 8-day intensive program for PTSD.

They diagnosed all patients with PTSD and noted an average of 3.1 previous psychotherapy attempts. Patients underwent assessments at pre-treatment, post-treatment, and 3- and 12-month follow-up intervals. Of the 35 treated patients, 32 (91.4%) participated in the long-term follow-up assessment. The treatment regimen incorporated prolonged exposure therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and physical activity.

The results showed substantial reductions in symptoms of PTSD, depression, anxiety, interpersonal problems, and well-being. A small-medium effect on changes in functioning was observed. Stability was observed throughout the follow-up period. Treatment response rates indicated that 46–60% of patients attained recovery regarding PTSD symptoms, with 44–48% no longer meeting diagnostic criteria for PTSD.

Investigators concluded that the short, intensive outpatient treatment showed promise for long-term benefits in PTSD, but controlled trials are needed to confirm these findings.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-024-05656-9