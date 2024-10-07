SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Interferon regulatory factor 7 alleviates the experimental colitis through enhancing IL-28A-mediated intestinal epithelial integrity.

Oct 07, 2024

Experts: Furong Qing,Hongbo Tian,Biyao Wang,Bingyu Xie,Lina Sui,Xiaoyan Xie,Wenji He,Tiansheng He,Yumei Li,Liangmei He,Qin Guo,Zhiping Liu

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Furong Qing

    School of Basic Medicine, Gannan Medical University, Ganzhou, Jiangxi, China.

    Hongbo Tian

    Department of Stomatology, Chifeng Maternity Hospital, Chifeng, Inner Mongolia, China.

    Biyao Wang

    Department of Gastroenterology, The Sixth-Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Biomedical Innovation Center, The Sixth-Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China.

    Bingyu Xie

    School of Basic Medicine, Gannan Medical University, Ganzhou, Jiangxi, China.

    Lina Sui

    School of Basic Medicine, Gannan Medical University, Ganzhou, Jiangxi, China.

    Xiaoyan Xie

    School of Basic Medicine, Gannan Medical University, Ganzhou, Jiangxi, China.

    Wenji He

    School of Basic Medicine, Gannan Medical University, Ganzhou, Jiangxi, China.

    Tiansheng He

    School of Basic Medicine, Gannan Medical University, Ganzhou, Jiangxi, China.

    Yumei Li

    School of Basic Medicine, Gannan Medical University, Ganzhou, Jiangxi, China.

    Liangmei He

    Department of Gastroenterology, The First-Affiliated Hospital of Gannan Medical University, Ganzhou, Jiangxi, China.

    Qin Guo

    Department of Gastroenterology, The Sixth-Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China. guoq83@mail.sysu.edu.cn.

    Biomedical Innovation Center, The Sixth-Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-Sen University, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China. guoq83@mail.sysu.edu.cn.

    Zhiping Liu

    School of Basic Medicine, Gannan Medical University, Ganzhou, Jiangxi, China. Zhiping.Liu@gmu.edu.cn.

    Center for Immunology, Key Laboratory of Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases, Ministry of Education, Gannan Medical University, Ganzhou, Jiangxi, China. Zhiping.Liu@gmu.edu.cn.

