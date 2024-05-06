SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Laminin-associated integrins mediate Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma infiltration and therapy response within a neural assembloid model.

May 06, 2024

Contributors: Sauradeep Sinha,Michelle S Huang,Georgios Mikos,Yudhishtar Bedi,Luis Soto,Sarah Lensch,Manish Ayushman,Lacramioara Bintu,Nidhi Bhutani,Sarah C Heilshorn,Fan Yang

  • Sauradeep Sinha

    Department of Bioengineering, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, 94305, USA.

    Michelle S Huang

    Department of Chemical Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, 94305, USA.

    Georgios Mikos

    Department of Chemical Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, 94305, USA.

    Yudhishtar Bedi

    Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Bioengineering, Stanford University, 240 Pasteur Dr., Biomedical Innovation Building 1254, Palo Alto, CA, 94305, USA.

    Luis Soto

    Department of Radiation Oncology, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, 94305, USA.

    Sarah Lensch

    Department of Bioengineering, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, 94305, USA.

    Manish Ayushman

    Department of Bioengineering, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, 94305, USA.

    Lacramioara Bintu

    Department of Bioengineering, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, 94305, USA.

    Nidhi Bhutani

    Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Bioengineering, Stanford University, 240 Pasteur Dr., Biomedical Innovation Building 1254, Palo Alto, CA, 94305, USA.

    Sarah C Heilshorn

    Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Stanford University, 476 Lomita Mall, McCullough Building, Room 246, Palo Alto, CA, 94305, USA. heilshorn@stanford.edu.

    Fan Yang

    Department of Bioengineering, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, 94305, USA. fanyang@stanford.edu.

    Departments of Orthopaedic Surgery and Bioengineering, Stanford University, 240 Pasteur Dr., Biomedical Innovation Building 1254, Palo Alto, CA, 94305, USA. fanyang@stanford.edu.

