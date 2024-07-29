Low-grade oncocytic tumor of the kidney: imaging features of a novel tumor entity.

Low-grade oncocytic tumor (LOT) is a rare renal tumor that has emerged from the spectrum of eosinophilic/oncocytic renal tumors and poses a diagnostic challenge due to its similarity to chromophobe renal cell carcinoma (CHRCC) and renal oncocytoma (RO). The imaging features of this novel tumor entity have not yet been clearly described. The purpose of this study was to describe the imaging features of LOT with radiologic-pathologic correlation.

We conducted a retrospective observational study involving two expert centers. We identified 12 pathologically proven LOT with preoperative imaging available, including at least computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), from the past 12 years. Three experienced radiologists performed the imaging analysis independently.

All tumors presented well-defined borders. Nine of the 12 LOT exhibited an early peripheral enhancement with complete or almost complete centripetal fill-in on nephrographic or delayed phases without any particular shape. Three showed a homogeneous contrast enhancement. Macroscopic fat and calcifications were not observed in any of the tumors.

Early peripheral enhancement with complete or almost complete centripetal fill-in on nephrographic or delayed phases without any particular shape suggests a LOT diagnosis. Further analyses involving larger studies are needed to fully confirm these imaging characteristics. To date, a percutaneous biopsy should be performed before considering management.

