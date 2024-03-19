SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Lutikizumab: A Future Option for Patients With HS Failing TNF Blockers?

Mar 19, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Bechara FG. A phase 2 multicentre, randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lutikizumab in adult patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa who have failed anti-TNF therapy. Presented at: AAD 2024 Annual Meeting, March 8-12, 2024, San Diego, USA.

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement