SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Machine learning natural language processing for identifying venous thromboembolism: Systematic review and meta-analysis.

Mar 25, 2024

Contributors: Barbara D Lam,Pavlina Chrysafi,Thita Chiasakul,Harshit Khosla,Dimitra Karagkouni,Megan McNichol,Alys Adamski,Nimia Reyes,Karon Abe,Simon Mantha,Ioannis S Vlachos,Jeffrey I Zwicker,Rushad Patell

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Barbara D Lam

    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

    Pavlina Chrysafi

    Mount Auburn Hospital, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States.

    Thita Chiasakul

    Chulalongkorn University and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red C, Bangkok, Thailand.

    Harshit Khosla

    Saint Vincent Hospital, Worcester, Massachusetts, United States.

    Dimitra Karagkouni

    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

    Megan McNichol

    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

    Alys Adamski

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

    Nimia Reyes

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

    Karon Abe

    CDC, Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

    Simon Mantha

    Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York, United States.

    Ioannis S Vlachos

    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center / Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

    Jeffrey I Zwicker

    Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York, United States.

    Rushad Patell

    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement