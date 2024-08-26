Manual Dexterity Predicts Cognitive Dysfunction in MS

Photo Credit: Alempkht

Manual dexterity was found to predict cognitive dysfunction and was also associated with multiple cognitive domains in MS, according to results published in Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders. The cross-sectional study conducted by Mark Gudesblatt, MD, and colleagues took data from 63 patients, aged 22 to 55, with relapse-remitting multiple sclerosis. Patients’ cognition was measured through a multi-domain computerized cognitive testing platform, while a 9-hole peg assessment was used to gauge manual dexterity. Correlations among cognition subtests and with manual dexterity were evaluated, and a linear regression analysis was also used in determining whether manual dexterity could predict cognitive functioning. Researchers found a significant negative correlation between 9-hole peg scores and global cognitive scores, and manual dexterity scores were also shown to predict global cognitive scores. By understanding the relationship between manual dexterity and cognition, as well as the inferred progression of deficits, clinicians could be better equipped to provide interventions at earlier stages of disease.