 Maternal treatment with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors during pregnancy and delayed neonatal adaptation: a population-based cohort study. - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Maternal treatment with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors during pregnancy and delayed neonatal adaptation: a population-based cohort study.

Dec 11, 2023

Contributors: Marie-Coralie Cornet,Yvonne W Wu,Heather Forquer,Lyndsay A Avalos,Achyuth Sriram,Aaron W Scheffler,Thomas B Newman,Michael W Kuzniewicz

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Marie-Coralie Cornet

    Department of Pediatrics, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA marie-coralie.cornet@ucsf.edu.

    Yvonne W Wu

    Department of Pediatrics, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA.

    Department of Neurology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA.

    Heather Forquer

    Division of Research, Kaiser Permanente Northern California, Oakland, California, USA.

    Lyndsay A Avalos

    Division of Research, Kaiser Permanente Northern California, Oakland, California, USA.

    Achyuth Sriram

    Department of Pediatrics, Kaiser Permanente Northern California, Oakland, California, USA.

    Aaron W Scheffler

    Department of Epidemiology & Biostatistics, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA.

    Thomas B Newman

    Department of Pediatrics, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA.

    Department of Epidemiology & Biostatistics, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA.

    Michael W Kuzniewicz

    Department of Pediatrics, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA.

    Division of Research, Kaiser Permanente Northern California, Oakland, California, USA.

    Department of Pediatrics, Kaiser Permanente Northern California, Oakland, California, USA.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST