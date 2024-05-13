Multifunctional roles of γ-enolase in the central nervous system: more than a neuronal marker.

Enolase, a multifunctional protein with diverse isoforms, has generally been recognized for its primary roles in glycolysis and gluconeogenesis. The shift in isoform expression from α-enolase to neuron-specific γ-enolase extends beyond its enzymatic role. Enolase is essential for neuronal survival, differentiation, and the maturation of neurons and glial cells in the central nervous system. Neuron-specific γ-enolase is a critical biomarker for neurodegenerative pathologies and neurological conditions, not only indicating disease but also participating in nerve cell formation and neuroprotection and exhibiting neurotrophic-like properties. These properties are precisely regulated by cysteine peptidase cathepsin X and scaffold protein γ-syntrophin. Our findings suggest that γ-enolase, specifically its C-terminal part, may offer neuroprotective benefits against neurotoxicity seen in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Furthermore, although the therapeutic potential of γ-enolase seems promising, the effectiveness of enolase inhibitors is under debate. This paper reviews the research on the roles of γ-enolase in the central nervous system, especially in pathophysiological events and the regulation of neurodegenerative diseases.© 2024. The Author(s).

