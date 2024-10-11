Non-Medical Barriers to LDLT Persist at Multiple Levels

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Dorozhkina

Socioeconomic disparities, information gaps, and inadequate institution support are among the non-medical barriers hindering wider adoption of living donor liver transplantation (LDLT), according to findings published in Liver Transplantation. Considering deceased-donor organ shortages, LDLT was introduced to combat high mortality rates. Gonzalo Sapisochin, MD, and colleagues reviewed qualitative, quantitative, and mixed-method studies published from 2005 to 2023. Qualifying studies were assessed for characteristics and findings, which were then synthesized into recipient, donor, and professional level barriers. Of 2,934 screened studies, 17 were deemed eligible for inclusion. Recipient-level barriers were found to include access disparities, limited social support, immigration status, and lack of awareness for LDLT. Donor-level barriers included surgery related risks, recovery time concerns, financial challenges, and religious beliefs. Among clinicians, barriers included institutional support inadequacies and shortages in specialized surgeons. “The findings underscore the need for comprehensive national efforts to raise awareness about LDLT and provide essential financial support,” Dr. Sapisochin and colleagues wrote.